PHOTOS: Bella Hadid, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain and more walk the red carpet at Cannes 2021

Cannes 2021 officially kickstarted and among the stunning red carpet appearances from the opening ceremony included Marion Cotillard, Helen Mirren and more.

After the pandemic threw a damper on everything in the past year, things are gradually returning to normal and so are the big annual events. The prestigious Cannes Film Festival made a return in July 2021 and once again major A-list celebrities descended on the famous red carpet at the French festival. Several artists turned up at the French Riviera for the opening ceremony of the festival as they celebrated the spirit of coming back stronger.

As the festival kickstarted, Hollywood's who's who graced the red carpet looking their best. Among those who stole the show with their fashionable avatars were model Bella Hadid who looked perfect in a Jean Paul Gaultier monochrome gown with a sheer train.

Also, actresses Jodie Foster and Marion Cotillard walked the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the festival. Foster was also honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the prestigious festival. Marion Cotillard was joined by Adam Driver and Jessica Chastain as their musical Annette was an opening film at the ceremony.

Check out photos from Cannes 2021 red carpet here:

Director Spike Lee who is making history at Cannes Film Festival by becoming the first Black president of the jury spoke about streaming platforms, George Floyd's tragic death and more during the opening ceremony. While touching upon the big debate about cinema halls and streaming platforms, the filmmaker said, "Cinema and screening platforms can coexist."

Spike Lee, Song Kang-ho, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tahar Rahim are a part of the jury at this year's festival to vote for the Palm d’Or honour.

Credits :Getty Images

