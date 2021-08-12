PHOTOS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted on a dinner outing with JLo's daughter

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently clicked heading for a dinner at a West Hollywood restaurant along with JLo's daughter Emme on Wednesday. The couple after recently going house-hunting, grabbed dinner together last night in a casual avatar. Ben was seen driving JLo and her daughter as they headed out of the restaurant.

In the photos, Ben was seen sporting a casual burgundy V-neck sweater whereas Jennifer was seen wearing a beige tank top. The couple and Lopez's daughter Emme were clicked outside the restaurant as they left the restaurant. This happened to Bennifer's second outing in the week after it was reported that they were checking out properties in LA.

This is not the first time though that Ben is hanging out with JLo's kids. Previously, he was also seen joining Lopez and her daughters on a shopping trip.

Check out Ben and Jennifer's photos here:

With reports suggesting that the couple is looking to moving in together, it seems Affleck has been spending a lot of time bonding with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, as they gear up to become a blended family. Lopez shares Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The duo was married from 2004 till 2014.

As for Ben and Jennifer's recent house-hunting adventures, TMZ claimed that the couple showed interest in two properties including a USD 85 million estates and a USD 40 million Toluca Lake estate. It seems the duo haven't yet finalised on the property though.

The couple recently made their relationship social media official as JLo shared a photo with Affleck on her birthday. The duo also enjoyed a PDA-filled vacation in St Tropez.

