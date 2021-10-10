PHOTOS: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez can't take their eyes off each other at The Last Duel premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in love and they are flaunting it. The couple was all about smiles and kisses in their PDA-filled appearance at The Last Duel premiere. Ben and JLo couldn't keep their eyes off each other at the New York event as the latter turned up to support her boyfriend at his film premiere. The duo looked their happy best.

At the premiere event, not only were Lopez and Affleck the cutest couple but also among the best-dressed ones. While Ben was seen sporting a black, velvet suit, Jennifer wore an abs-baring outfit which consisted of a copper-colored crop top and matching skirt.

Affleck and JLo were all smiles as they shared a kiss and an embrace on the red carpet. The couple's infectious smiles were enough to convey their happy state and we bet these new photos of the duo are set to make Bennifer fans cry some happy tears because of how adorable they look.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's photos here:

After rekindling their romance, Ben and Jennifer made their first-ever red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival where the duo attended the premiere for the same film. The Last Duel's New York premiere marks the second time the couple hit the red carpet to show off their love.

The duo had recently also gotten together in Manhattan after Affleck joined the singer as she attended the Global Citizen Live event. Fans have been lauding how the couple has been making time for one another amid their busy schedules and showing support for each other's careers.

