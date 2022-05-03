PHOTOS: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen shine at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere

On Monday, the cast of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rolled out in style at the Los Angeles world premiere of the movie. Fans have been highly anticipating the release of the movie, especially to uncover all the mysterious cameos that are being teased by nerd theories all around the internet.

Benedict Cumberbatch who essays the role of the titular superhero posed at the event in his dapper grey tuxedo perfectly paired with a black tie and simple white shirt. To juice up his look, the actor opted for a dope set of shades to go with his classic outfit. Besides Cumberbatch, the other highly talked about superhero throughout the movie, Elizabeth Olsen also stepped her classiest foot forward at the premiere. Going with a tailored all-black attire with a black blazer on top of black wide pants, embellished with just the right amount of skin, Olsen stunned all at the premiere.

Meanwhile, the new addition to the squad Xochitl Gomez came all glammed up to the event in a silver sheer gown. Her ensemble fit shined through in the sun as crystals on the dress sparkled away while she walked down the red carpet. Gomez portrays the role of the up and coming superhero from a different reality, America Chavez. Reprising her role in the franchise, Rachel McAdams turned heads on the carpet as she ascended in her yellow see-through gown which had the added spice of her flowy cape mimicking Doctor Strange's iconic red one.

However, perhaps the most talked-about moment on the red carpet was when Sir Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell showed up at the premiere. Many fans have theorized that Stewart is going to reprise his role as Charles Xaviers from the X-Men movies in this upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Now that he has marked his attendance at the premiere, the cameo is pretty much confirmed.

Check out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere photos:

ALSO READ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: TWO major cameos revealed in the new TV spot​