PHOTOS: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst & more attend The Power of the Dog screening in NYC

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee along with other cast and crew members attended The Power of the Dog screening at the Paris Theatre in New York City held on Saturday, October 2. Before the screening, the cast also participated in a Q&A event talking about their project and celebrating their performances.

On October 1, the movie was also premiered at the 2021 New York Film Festival. According to the trailer of the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch's character Phil Burbank is opposed to the possibility of love, and when his brother brings home his new wife and her son, Burbank tries his best to torment them but finds himself finally understanding what love actually means. The movie is set to debut on Netflix on November 17.

In the latest snaps, Benedict chose his casual look with a shirt and jeans while Dunst was seen in a classy jacket and a black dress. The actors discussed their roles and the movie's message to the audience.

Recently, Benedict Cumberbatch also shared his take on straight actors playing gay characters in movies. "I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion," Benedict said, via Just Jared. He made it clear that before taking up Burbank's role, he put in a lot of "thought." "I also feel slightly like, is this a thing where our dance card has to be public? Do we have to explain all our private moments in our sexual history? I don't think so," Cumberbatch said.

Take a look at the photos from the screening:

