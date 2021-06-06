PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z put up a stylish display at NBA game date night

Beyonce and Jay-Z attended the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks NBA game in NYC on Saturday.

Beyonce and Jay-Z recently stepped out for a date night and looked every bit of gorgeous. The couple attended an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in New York City on Saturday. Dressed to their nines, the couple was also wearing masks as required under the COVID-19 protocols. It seems like the duo enjoyed a great outing considering they were all smiles and also seen getting cozy at one point.

Twinning in black, Beyonce and Jay-Z put up a stylish display in their recent outing, and fans couldn't help but swoon over their looks and natural chemistry during this date night. Beyonce had also taken to Instagram to share her look for the evening in a series of pictures.

The couple was seated at the courtside and Beyonce's dazzling outfit was certainly the highlight. Dressed in an oversized jeweled cardigan teamed with a black patent minidress, the singer also waved the crowds after her arrival. Jay-Z went casual with a black tee and jogging bottoms along with trainers for the date night.

At the game, Beyonce was seen holding Jay-Z by the arm and the couple's rare PDA certainly caught the eyes of fans who couldn't help but go gaga over the perfect couple. The duo is not into frequent outings but when they do step out for a date night, they make sure to grab eyeballs.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are Hollywood's favourite couple. The duo got married in 2008 and share three children Blue Ivy, nine, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

