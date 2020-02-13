PHOTOS: Blake Lively couldn’t stop gushing about her daughters during New York Fashion Week appearance

Blake Lively made an appearance at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show and she couldn’t stop gushing about her three daughters. Check out what she said.

Blake Lively is a very busy woman striking a balance between being a mother to 3 daughters and her professional life but even when she is away from her family, she can’t stop gushing about her beautiful daughters like a proud mother. Blake Lively made an appearance at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show in a fabulous men’s wear-inspired look. The 32-year-old actress opted for a patterned vest and blouse paired with black trousers. She completed her outfit with a black polka dot scarf and a bracelet.

She has been a loyal admirer of Michael Kors for years now. She also attended the brand’s NYFW show two years back and she was happy to return. While speaking with ET during the event, the actress said if it made her step out of her house, it means the show is very special because she is obsessed with her daughters. While she couldn’t stop talking about her girls, she admitted that the show was worth leaving her daughters at home.

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds are parents to a 5-year-old James Reynolds, 2-year-old Inez Reynolds. They welcomed their third daughter in October last year. The actress was recently out and about, promoting her film The Rhythm Section, which came out last month and during her interviews, shared a lot of details from her life as a mother of three. During her interview with Vanity Fair, the actress hilariously revealed that she uses her daughters as weights while working out.

