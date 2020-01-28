PHOTOS: Blake Lively rocks a stunning black outfit at The Rhythm Section premiere; Ryan Reynolds MIA

Blake Lively makes a stunning comeback on the red carpet. The Gossip Girl alum was seen attending the premiere of her new movie The Rhythm Section. While Ryan Reynolds couldn't make it, Blake's sister and mother joined her at the premiere.

We want a masterclass from Blake Lively on how to set the red carpet on fire. The Gossip Girl alum, who welcomed her third baby a few months ago, made her to the premiere of her new movie The Rhythm Section. The actress turned heads as she made her way to the red carpet event dressed in black. The premiere was the actress's first red carpet event since her third delivery. Making it a memorable affair, Blake chose to slip in a chic black velvet off-the-shoulder gown.

Blake paired the outfit with a pair of thigh-high leather Louboutin stiletto boots. She matched the jaw-dropping gown with a pair of black leather gloves stretched all the way to her elbows. Blake completed her look with a set of pearl and silver earrings and a pearl necklace set with an emerald stone in the middle.

The actress made her red carpet comeback with her mom Elaine and older sister Robyn by her side. Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds did not accompany Blake at the event. Check out the photos below:

The Rhythm Section releases on January 31. During the making of the movie, Blake injured herself. While Blake was seen wearing a sling for a while as she recovered from the injury, a few days ago she shared a video taken by Reynolds soon after the accident. In the hilarious video, Blake was seen heavily sedated and winking at Reynolds while he played Wild Thing. Read all about it here: Ryan Reynolds perfectly captures a 'high' Blake Lively in the hospital after she broke her arm

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Getty Images

Read More