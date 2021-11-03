PHOTOS: Blake Lively's DIY Halloween costume features 'grey face paint, a black wig and a crazy idea'

Blake Lively decided to put her creativity to use while making her Halloween costume. Taking to Instagram, the Gossip Girl alum shared two pictures flaunting the DIY outfit she created for herself during Halloween. While it seems to have been inspired by Charlie Chaplin, Lively has definitely put her own touches on it.

In the pictures, Lively flaunted a checkered vest over a crisp white button-up, along with black high-waisted trousers, Oxford loafers and black leather gloves. The pictures have been clicked in sepia, and monochrome which gives them a spooky effect! Lively also flaunted bangs along with a black bob wig. "What’s black and white and lively all over," she penned alongside the pictures.

Take a look at Blake Lively's post:

On her Instagram stories, Lively revealed that despite her idea being "crazy" she could pull it off well. She thanked the YouTube channel from which she received instructions to pull off the look. "Luckily, when I Goggled it, someone named @sharonfarrell already had the same idea. Thanks for being my first YouTube beauty tutorial," she posted.

Lively also added that she would spam her fans with pictures of herself because she is "proud" of the makeup.

In other news, her husband Ryan Reynolds lauded her during his speech at the WSJ Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards. "I want to thank my wife, Blake...She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed." He then joked that the latter comment sounded like something that police should be involved in," he said.

