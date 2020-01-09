PHOTOS: Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper's epic bromance is the highlight at National Board of Review Gala 2020

Bradley Cooper presented Brad Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Gala 2020. Check out their bromance moments below.

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper are THE bromance to get behind in 2020! Thanks to the busy award season, the two Hollywood stars have been crossing paths on more than one occasion. Recently, Brad was spotted outside Bradley's NYC apartment while the two were also snapped having a hearty laugh at the 2020 AFI Awards, where Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was honoured amongst the best of 2019. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Cooper was picked to present Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor award for OUATIH at the National Board of Review Gala 2020.

For the special night, Brad was dressed to a t and looked handsome in a navy blue suit which was paired with a matching polo neck t-shirt. On the other hand, Bradley looked dapper in a black velvet three-piece suit, which was paired with a grey button up. According to Deadline, The A Star Born Is Born star was in kindred spirits as he introduced Brad with an admiration-filled speech. When Brad took the stage and delivered his acceptance speech, the 56-year-old actor credited Bradley in helping him get sober.

Check out Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper's bromance moments at the National Board of Review Gala 2020 below:

While giving a shoutout to Adam Sandler and Uncut Gems' director duo Safdie Brothers as well as the Richard Jewell team, Pitt couldn't help but take a dig at his close friend George Clooney as he said he's glad to leave the ceremony carrying something other than his Ocean's 11 (2001) co-star. "My goals in life are pretty simple. Be happy, be healthy, and not be in a position where I have to do Ocean’s 14. We’ll see," the Ad Astra star quipped as a concluding point.

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore made a surprise appearance to present close friend and Blended (2014) co-star Adam Sandler with the Best Actor award for Uncut Gems. Uma Thurman presented OUATIH director Quentin Tarantino with the Best Director award while The Irishman director and stars Martin Scorsese Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were honoured with the NBR Icon Award.

