PHOTOS: Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper & Leonardo DiCaprio attend star-studded 2021 US Open finals

Several Hollywood A-listers were spotted at the US Open on September 12, where they were seen cheering at the Men’s Singles final match between Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were present in the audience to attend the game.

Other stars present in the audience include Ben Stiller, Lupita Nyong’o, Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Rami Malek. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Brad Pitt was channeling a blue polo shirt and a white bucket hat, while Cooper, who was sitting next to him was in a blue shirt and blue pants. Pitt and Cooper have been friends for a long time now. As for DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila, the two were sitting together, away from the general crowd, and Leo was witnessed wearing his mask and sunglasses most of the time.

According to Page Six, Pitt had previously thanked Cooper for helping him to get sober. “I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier since,” Pitt said, adding that Cooper is a ‘sweetheart.’ In other news, the Mr and Mrs Smith actor is still fighting over the custody of his children with Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie share 6 kids - Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

As for the final men’s game at the 2021 US Open, Djokovic, 34, lost to Medvedev, 25, ending his bid to break many grand slam records.

