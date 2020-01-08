PHOTOS: Brad Pitt makes a handsome appearance as he visits Bradley Cooper in his NYC apartment

Brad Pitt made a dapper appearance as he was spotted outside his good friend Bradley Cooper's apartment in New York. Check out the photos of the handsome actor, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Brad Pitt is currently the highlight of this week as he mesmerised everyone with his Golden Globes 2020 appearance. The 56-year-old actor won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role as the charismatic stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad also received a Supporting Actor nomination at the BAFTAs, which was announced recently. Given the Golden Globe win and BAFTA nomination, it won't be wrong to say that the actor is a shoo-in for an Oscar nomination as well.

Amidst the award season, Brad made time to visit good friend and A Star Is Born (2017) star Bradley Cooper in his New York apartment. Brad first attended the New York Film Critic Circle gala in the city and then headed to Bradley's apartment, where the paparazzi clicked the handsome actor. Pitt looked dapper as he paired a simple navy polo neck with a grey overcoat and matching trousers, along with black dress shoes. The Ad Astra star signed autographs for fans who were waiting outside the gala as well.

Check out Brad Pitt's photos below:

Gorgeous would be an understatement!

Brad and Bradley recently met at the 2020 AFI Awards, where Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was honoured amongst the Top 10 Films of 2019. The other nine films included 1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story and Richard Jewell with a Special Award given to Parasite.

Credits :Getty Images

