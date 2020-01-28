PHOTOS: Brad Pitt makes us go weak in our knees with his 92nd Oscar Nominees Luncheon look

Brad Pitt turned heads as he made his way to the 92nd Oscar Nominees Luncheon. The actor joined Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Charlize Theron, Kathy Bates, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

He might not have a date to Oscars 2020 (yet), but we wouldn't mind being Brad Pitt's date to the 92nd Academy Awards going by his look at the 92nd Oscar Nominees Luncheon. The actor, who has been nominated at the Oscars this year for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, attended the luncheon with other Oscar nominees. The actor joined Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Charlize Theron, Kathy Bates, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro at the event.

And he made sure he was noticed! Brad stepped out wearing an oversized grey suit. Brad slipped into a white button-up shirt underneath the suit. He completed his outfit with a stylish pair of leather shoes and styled his long hair sideways, leaving us drooling over his appearance. Although the whole room would know who Brad Pitt is, the actor still chose to sport a name tag when he walked into the Luncheon. USA Today reports that the stars attending the event also remembered Kobe Bryant at the event.

Brad has been in the news not only for his wins at the Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards, but also for his reunion with Jennifer Aniston. The former couple was present at the SAG Awards together and reunited in the backstage of the event. The reunion was caught on camera and it exploded the internet. Although their history, several international sources have told multiple international outlets that the two stars have decided to put their past behind and be friends. Read all about it here: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston 'love and adore each other', share a 'mature relationship'

Brad will walk the Oscars 2020 red carpet next month and he has confirmed that he doesn't have a date to the event, pulling a plug on speculations on Jen attending the event.

