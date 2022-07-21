PHOTOS: Brad Pitt makes yet another striking red carpet appearance at Bullet Train's UK premiere

Brad Pitt has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Bullet Train and the actor has been taking the red carpet by storm with each look. After making an appearance wearing a skirt at the Berlin premiere, the actor sported yet another dashing look at the UK premiere as he joined co-stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.

The 58-year-old actor was seen sporting a casual yet dapper look at the premiere as he donned shades along with a jacket black jacket for the event. Brad was seen posing alongside Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the red carpet premiere. Bullet Train has been one of the most anticipated films since its announcement. The trailer of the film has also promised how action-packed it will be and fans can't wait to witness Pit back in action.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock in a special role. Directed by David Leitch, the filmmaker previously teased that the film will feature Pitt in a never-seen-before role. Ahead of the film's preview at Cinema Con this year, the director said, it stars Pitt "like you’ve never seen him before." The film is also said to have fight scenes inspired by Jackie Chan's movies.

The film is adapted from the Japanese novel Kotaro Isakaall and is all set to release on August 5, 2022. Bullet Train revolves around some of world's top assassins getting connected because of their individual missions during a train ride across the country.

