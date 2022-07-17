PHOTOS: Brad Pitt rocks a bright orange blazer at Eiffel Tower in Paris as he promotes Bullet Train with cast

Brad Pitt, hands down, is a scene stealer wherever he goes and we have proof! Kickstarting the promotional tour for his new movie Bullet Train in Paris, the Oscar winner rocked a vibrant orange blazer with matching trousers, a rusty pink tee, white sneakers, orange-tinted sunglasses, a gold chain and his million-dollar smile. During the Bullet Train Photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, Brad Pitt was joined by co-stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

Moreover, also in attendance were Bullet Train's director and co-producer David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, who are married in real life. When it comes to Joey King, the actress' ensemble compelled everyone to stop and stare as she looked red hot in an all-black ensemble - a leather jacket with matching pants and a string top - accessorised with a chunky padlock chain. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson looked dapper in a navy blue suit paired with a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, a tan belt and a gold chain with a circular pendant, Brian Tyree Henry looked stylish in a purple and blue checkered blazer with matching shorts and a white shirt, accessorised with silver blingy chains and sad emoji gold ring. The cast was all smiles as they happily posed for the paparazzi with the Eiffel Tower as their aesthetic backdrop.

Joey King took to her Instagram page to share some candid photos/video from the Bullet Train Photocall. In one snap, Joey, Brad, Aaron and Brian take an adorable selfie as Taylor-Johnson points at the top of the Eiffel Tower. "Bullet Train crew takes Paris," King captioned her IG post.

Check out Brad Pitt & Co. at the Bullet Train Photocall in Paris below:

Our excitement for Bullet Train has just increased after being blessed with these awesome snaps!

Meanwhile, Bullet Train, which also stars Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock and is based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle, releases in India on August 5.

