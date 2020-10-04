PHOTOS: Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski reveals her Sunday plans which includes sun, water and coffee

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares a bunch of photos to reveal her Sunday plans. The model is busy unwinding in the arms of nature and catching up some reading.

Brad Pitt's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has been keeping fans updated about her whereabouts lately. The German model, who recently walked at runway appearance during Milan Fashion Week recently, spent time with her son. Now, the gorgeous diva revealed she is rejuvenating in nature's arms this Sunday. Nicole took to Instagram and shared a picture from her Sunday escape and it's everything to take your mind off of 2020. Her Sunday was a perfect combination of a good view, good food and a cuppa coffee.

Nicole shared a picture of a picturesque location, with a view of the calm water, clear skies and no company whatsoever. The model captioned the picture to reveal that she is munching on fruits and sipping on coffee while unwinding in the shades of the tree. "My sunday plan : nature, fruits and coffee," she captioned the photo. Apart from the post, Nicole also took to her Instagram Stories that she was cosying up after a long walk and diving into a book. She shared the cover Sentimental Education, a novel by Gustave Flaubert, to reveal her choice of reading today.

Check out Nicole's Instagram post and her photos below:

Brad and Nicole haven't officially addressed the reports about their dating but Nicole did clap back at a troll accusing the couple of hating Angelina Jolie. "If so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl," a troll wrote in the now-deleted commented. To which Nicole replied, "not hating anyone." When a follower deemed her "immature" for deleting negative comments, Nicole said, "No I delete comments that are offending because nobody needs hater on theis [sic] page thats why its ciaaaaooo immediately."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt's reported GF Nicole Poturalski plans a PERFECT day with son; Reminisces summer with a sizzling photo

Share your comment ×