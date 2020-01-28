PHOTOS: BTS is in kindred spirits as they interact with ARMY at iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V were elated to meet ARMY at the recently held iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS in Los Angeles, California. Check out their photos below.

It's been a terrific week for BTS as they are gearing up for the release of their next album, Map of the Soul: 7. First up, we had the Bangtan Boys attend the Grammys 2020 and perform for the very first time on the prestigious stage, along with Lil Nas X. Furthermore, with their hit single Black Swan from 7 already making it to the Top 100 Billboard Songs Chart, ARMY can't wait to hear the septet perform the song live for the first time at The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Before their highly-awaited performance, BTS appeared for the special event, iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS where lucky members from the ARMY got to see their idols live, in Los Angeles, California. The boys were dressed sharply in casuals and were in kindred spirits as they were hounded by loud cheers. Whether it be Jimin flashing that million-dollar smile in a red and monochromatic bomber jacket or Jungkook making millions of hearts flutter in a grey shirt with a Chinese collar.

Check out BTS' photos below:

Which BTS members' attire from iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS was your favourite? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS leader RM has the sassiest response to give to trolls who hate on the K pop band

Meanwhile, during the Live Q&A session, when asked which singers they would want to collaborate with next, V chose Ariana Grande while Suga chose Post Malone. On the other hand, the 'Worldwide Handsome' Jin quipped that he wants to collaborate with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Read More