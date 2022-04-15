PHOTOS: BTS member J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga backstage post her concert; Deems the singer 'My Queen Forever'

BTS is currently in the US for their sold-out four-day concert, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS. While ARMY is counting down the hours for the Bangtan Boys to perform for their third and final time this weekend, the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are also taking some time out to enjoy Las Vegas and all that it has to offer.

From enjoying Las Vegas' happening nightlife to even attending Silk Sonic's (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) concert, An Evening With Silk Sonic, BTS are truly living it up, Vegas style. Recently, Hobi attended Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency, Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano, and had the time of his life. Besides sharing his enthralling concert experience on Instagram Stories, Jung Hoseok also took to IG to post photos of his wholesome backstage interaction with Gaga. While J-Hope was decked in his much-loved denim jacket with ripped jeans, a black snapback and black sunglasses, looking every bit the fashionista ARMY knows him to be, Lady Gaga looked gorgeous and sassy in a black latex suit with a white shirt, a black bowtie and black pumps while her hair was tied in a bun with front fringes.

Making goofy expressions at the camera, along with cool AF hand gestures and Hobi's million-watt smile, this was a backstage chat we wish we could be a fly on the wall for! Moreover, an overwhelmed J-Hope wrote a lovely message about the emotions he felt while watching Gaga shine on stage, like no one else he's ever witnessed before.

Writing in both English and Korean, Hobi's IG caption, profusely praising the Shallow singer, reads, "Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there's none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga , my queen forever!!! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!"

Responding to the Ego rapper's IG post was his BTS bandmate Suga, who quipped, "Gaga Gaga, don't you know this phrase?," referencing his lyrics from BTS' song Paldogangsan, which has a similar meaning, via Bangtan India on IG.

Check out BTS' J-Hope and Lady Gaga's endearing backstage moments at Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano below:

J-Hope X Lady Gaga is the musical duo we didn't know we needed, but now that we have it, it's all we can think about!

Meanwhile, J-Hope isn't the only BTS member Lady Gaga had a recent heartwarming interaction with. At Grammys 2022, V walked up to Gaga and the two shared an endearing conversation, which led to the pair even posing lovingly for paparazzi photos with Gaga planting a sweet kiss on Kim Taehyung's cheek.

