PHOTOS: BTS member Jin looks nothing short of a Disney Prince and his latest selfies are the proof

Taking to BTS' Twitter account, Jin shared handsome selfies of himself post the septet's successful online weekend concert, Bang Bang Con. Check out the Worldwide Handsome's selfies below.

BTS has successfully hosted Bang Bang Con, an online weekend concert that saw ARMY reminisce the septet's iconic concerts like 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.Zip+], 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final (2017) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul. With 24 hours of unforgettable entertainment, BTS made history as Bang Bang Con was viewed 50 million times, making it an instant hit! Moreover, BTS teased its fans about something big happening in June 2020, which coincides with their seventh debut anniversary, i.e. June 13, 2020!

Besides Bang Bang Con, the members of BTS have been in constant touch with ARMY, through various V Live sessions, Weverse interactions and Twitter and Instagram selfies and videos. Speaking of Twitter, Jin took to BTS' official account and treated fans with some gorgeous selfies of himself looking like a million bucks in a simple white shirt. His Worldwide Handsome face left ARMY swooning over him while we all can agree that Seokjin looks nothing short of a Disney Prince!

Check out Jin's handsome selfies on Twitter below:

Jin tweeted a simple, "Today's Seokjinie."

We adore this handsome boy and how!

Meanwhile, RM revealed in a recent YouTube Live session that the boys have already begun working on their next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7. While 7 peaked at the #1 position on the Billboard 200 chart with 422,000 album-equivalent units, its lead single ON secured BTS' first Top 5 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart at #4.

