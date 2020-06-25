PHOTOS: BTS member Suga's messy hair vibe with glasses has ARMY falling in love with Yoongi all over again

Treating ARMY in the best way possible is BTS member Suga who shared two handsome selfies of himself with messy hair and his trademark glasses. Check out Yoongi being cute as a button below.

BTS members' endearing quality that we absolutely adore is the fact that they always keep in touch with ARMY while updating them about what they have been up to, especially during the quarantine period. In particular, it's BTS member Suga who has been in constant contact with the fandom. For example, Yoongi had a few YouTube Live sessions where he was seen creating a 'gorgeous shades of blue' painting that had fans applauding his artistic side. Moreover, the 27-year-old rapper also hosted an in-depth V Live session talking about his second mixtape as AGUST D, D-2.

Now, ARMY was treated yet again with a fresh batch of Suga selfies and the latest snaps might be our favourite of 2020 so far. In the selfies, Yoongi is seen sporting a classic black tee but it's his messy hair and trademark glasses that steal the show. Moreover, we're loving the Daechwita rapper's accessories game as he's seen wearing a couple of bracelets and studs. The 'lazy' look has never looked better but we bet, Suga is probably creating the next big BTS bop!

Check out Suga's selfies below:

Cute as a button would be an understatement for our Yoongi!

ALSO READ: Paulo Coelho makes Suga's fanboy dream come true as he signs Korean version of The Alchemist's copies for BTS

Meanwhile, speaking of BTS, the septet is gearing up for the release of Map of the Soul: The Journey, which is their fourth Japanese album. What's extremely special about the upcoming album is that it features a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell, which has been composed by Jungkook. Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on July 15, 2020.

