PHOTOS: BTS members V, Jin and J Hope goof around with 'clown' selfies and it's unmissable

Taehyung aka V took to Weverse to treat ARMY with two hilarious selfies, which also includes Jin and J-Hope. Their clowning around photos has left the fandom laughing out loud. Check out the trio's selfies below.

Last weekend, ARMY were in for a significant treat by BTS, courtesy of Bang Bang Con, an online weekend concert that proved to be a massive success. With 50 million views on both days combined, BTS proved that they are indeed a force to be reckoned with! Not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in their way, the Bangtan Boys made sure to cheer ARMY up, for the cancellation and delayed dates of Map of the Soul Tour. BTS is working hard, even during the quarantine period.

One way that the septet is interacting with fans and making them happy is by posting selfies and videos of their everyday life on Weverse and Twitter. Recently, Taehyung aka V took to his Weverse account and posted two selfies of himself chilling with Jin and J-Hope. However, V was in a goofy mood and the selfies turned out to be extremely funny as the comedic trio was busy goofing around taking weird AF selcas! TaeTae captioned one of the selfies as, "The best gold in the world right now," to which a confused Seokjin replied with a, "?". The caption for the other selca was three clown emoticons!

Check out V, Jin and J-Hope's hilarious selfies below:

Also, can we take a moment to admire V rocking it in a faded blue Chinese collar shirt?! Like we needed another reason to love the 24-year-old singer!

Meanwhile, V's recent Twitter video, where the Singularity singer is seen grooving to Justin Bieber's popular tune from Changes, Intentions, was the first tweet video for BTS as well as any Korean artist to hit two million likes and counting in 2020. Taehyung, along with the rest of the members were also trending worldwide on Twitter during Bang Bang Con individually and as a septet!

