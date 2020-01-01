PHOTOS: BTS own New York Times Square as they enthrall thousands with smashing New Year's eve performance

Times Square is known for its New Year celebrations and it was taken a notch higher this year as BTS performed to their smashing hits.

The Bangtan Boys took New York by storm as they performed on the night of 31 December in Times Square at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The hugely popular Korean band, BTS, delivered nothing short of a spectacular performance and drew revellers from all over to witness their magic. Times Square is known for its New Year celebrations and it was taken a notch higher this year as BTS performed to their smashing hits. The event, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale, also saw performances from Post Malone and Alanis Morisette.

People lined up earlier in the day to make sure they got the best view in Times Square. RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope took centre stage as BTS Army made their presence known. The band of seven belted out their hit songs like Make It Right and Boy With Luv among other songs. The atmosphere was electric as thousands of revellers flock to Times Square to watch the ball drop. Despite the freezing temperatures, BTS kept their on stage outfits and most of them were in black except RM who donned a grey coat.

While we expected BTS to end 2019 with a bang, the BTS Army is clearly overwhelmed by this.

Check out BTS' photos from their New Year's Eve performance and let us know what you think of it in the comments below:

