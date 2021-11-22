PHOTOS: Camila Cabello debuts mint green hair on Instagram post break up with Shawn Mendes

After her split with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has debuted a new hair colour and fans can't keep calm. The Don't Go Yet singer, 24, has taken to Instagram to post some swoon-worthy selfies of her with mint green hair! "I clean up ok," Camila penned alongside the pictures.

She also posted a hilarious selfie of herself along with the pictures as well! However, the post has already garnered more than 300k likes (and counting!) and Camila's fans have taken to the 'comment section' to appreciate the singer and her adorable yet stunning selfies.

For those unversed, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after some years of dating. Taking to Mendes' Instagram, the ex-couple shared a joint statement and assured fans that they still are the best of friends. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever [heart emoji]. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis]. Camila and Shawn," the statement read.

The duo had begun dating in July 2019 and made their relationship red carpet official at the MTV Video Music Awards. They had also performed their hit song Senorita in various events and award shows, which is a fan favourite to this date.

Previously, Shawn and Camila looked stunning during their MET Gala 2021 appearance where they posed together and looked great as a couple. However, fans are definitely having a hard time understanding that their favourite duo is no longer together.

