PHOTOS: Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter & more make stylish appearances at Cinderella premiere

The red carpet premiere of Camila Cabello's much-awaited Cinderella was recently held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and it was a star-studded one as the lead cast of the film turned up looking their best. It was a special moment for Cabello as she walked the red carpet as an actress for the first time having previously graced her presence at major events as a singer.

As Cabello makes her acting debut with the upcoming film, the 24-year-old singer walked the red carpet looking gorgeous in a stunning high-low gown by Oscar de la Renta. Cabello was accompanied by the lead cast of the film including Idina Menzel who will essay the role of the evil stepmother in the film. Also, Billy Porter who essays the fairy godmother in the famous fairytale's newest screen adaptation was spotted on the red carpet looking stunning in a black and white gown.

Also, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio along with director Kay Cannon were present for the big premiere.

Check out photos from the Cinderella premiere here:

Fans were surprised to find Shawn Mendes missing out on girlfriend Camila's movie premiere event. The singer himself recently released his new single, Summer of Love and it seems has been busy promoting the same.

The new Cinderella movie musical will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021. The trailer of the film has promised that the film will have a different spin on the classic fairytale as Cabello takes on the role of Cinderella who has bigger dreams than just finding her prince and her glass slippers.

