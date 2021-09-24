PHOTOS: Camila Cabello slays in a stunning red outfit at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 were held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, and saw several major celebs walking the red carpet. Camila Cabello left everyone swooning over her as she made a stunning appearance in a red ensemble by Elie Saab. Cabello was also among the performers for the evening along with other Latin artists.

After the MTV Video Music Awards and Met Gala's gorgeous appearances, Cabello continued to show her amazing fashion at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The 24-year-old singer looked nothing short of a diva as she posed wearing a red hot mini dress from Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Cabello completed her look pulled back straightened hair.

Check out Camila Cabello's photos here:

At the awards, the singer performed one of her hit tracks, Don’t Go Yet which was released in July this year. The song had dropped with an '80s-centric music video. Among other performers for the evening also included Marc Anthony, Juanes, Prince Royce, and more.

The Latin Music Awards saw several major sensations including Karol G, Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA, J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna and more attend the coveted event. Bad Bunny is expected to take home some of the biggest honours from the evening as he dominates with a stunning 22 nominations. Bad Bunny is also competing with the likes of Anuel AA, J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna for the Artist of the Year category.

Also one of the top contenders of the night is Maluma with nominations in major categories including Artist of the Year and Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, with his global hit Hawái up for six awards.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello looking forward to working in films after Cinderella success; Says ‘There’s a lot to explore’