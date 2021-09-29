PHOTOS: Cardi B slays in FIRST red carpet appearance after welcoming second baby at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B left everyone stunned as she made her first red carpet appearance after welcoming son on September 4. The rapper made sure to look her best as she slayed in a feathered outfit at the Paris Fashion Week red carpet. Cardi B managed to make heads turn as she wore a stunning ruby-colored sequin gown and brought drama to the red carpet.

The 28-year-old rapper showed off her amazing style nearly three weeks after she welcomed her second baby with Offset. Cardi's Paris Fashion Week Look consisted of statement-making feathers along with a necklace made of pink and red jewels. Cardi's stunning look was designed by Thierry Mugler. The rapper is known to be a fan of the brand and has on several previous occasions, made gorgeous appearances in Mugler outfits.

Check out Cardi B's photos from Paris Fashion Week here:

It's amazing how Cardi went on from giving birth to her second baby to then making a jaw-dropping Paris Fashion Week all in a month. The singer had announced the birth of her son on Instagram as she shared photos from the hospital and wrote his birth date, September 4 along with heart emoji in the caption.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. The name of the rapper's son has not yet been confirmed. Cardi had made her second pregnancy announcement in the most dramatic manner as she debuted her baby bump at BET Awards 2021. The rapper left her fans surprised as she made a stage appearance for her performance at the BET Awards in a black bodysuit with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.

ALSO READ: Cardi B announces the birth of her second child with husband Offset; SEE PHOTO