PHOTOS: Channing Tatum and Jessie J confirm reconciliation rumours by making red carpet debut; Chek Out

Channing Tatum and Jessie J celebrated reunion after a short breakup by making red carpet debut. Check out the pictures.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together after a short break and this time they have made their relationship red carpet official. The two arrived hand in hand at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year held at Los Angeles. Jessie (31) and Channing (39) dated for a year before finally calling it quits in December last year but it turns out they were just on a break. Earlier this week a source confirmed that the two have decided to give their relationship another go.

They confirmed the reconciliation news with an adorable picture posted on Channing’s Instagram account. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!,” the Magic Mike actor wrote alongside a picture featuring Jessie giving him a peck on the cheek. Takking the next big step in their relationship, the two have now made their red carpet debut as a couple and that’s as official as it gets. The loved up couple looked stunning together as they happily posed for the cameras.

The Bang Bang songstress looked absolutely fabulous in a split silver gown with a high thigh slit that showed off her legs. She completed her look with a pair of sky-high stilettos and a matching bag. Meanwhile, Channing looked dapper in a classic black suit. Giving a twist to his formal outfit, the actor decided to go without a tie and opted for loafers instead of dress shoes.

According to a report by E Online, published earlier this week, a source stated that now that they have left the breakup behind, they are spending time together and are very happy. The news, however, does not come as a surprise since the two were seen hanging out together just earlier this month. They were spotted shopping in LA about a week ago. While the source did not mention any trace of PDA, the eye witness did confirm that the two were in a great mood.

