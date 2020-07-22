PHOTOS: Check out birthday boy Prince George's goofiest moments in public as he turns 7 today

Even though the royal family maintains strict protocol about public appearances, birthday boy Prince George has managed to surprise the paparazzi with his antics as well as his charming smile.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George turns seven-years-old today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the future king's special day with an adorable birthday portrait on Instagram and it definitely got royal fans quite excited. George Alexander Louis, commonly addressed as Prince George, was born in 2013 and is third line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince Williams.

George is also an elder brother to younger sister Prince Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. In the last seven years, George has been snapped on several royal family engagements and their family portraits. Right from his birth to important milestones like beginning school, Prince George has been the paparazzi's favourite. And even though the royal family maintains strict protocol about public appearances, George has managed to surprise the paparazzi with his antics as well as his charming smile.

Today, on George's 7th birthday, we decided to look at some of his goofiest moments in public so far. Take a look:

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George (C-L) and Princess Charlotte (L), arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England.

Prince George cheekily sticks his tongue out as he looks through a window in Buckingham Palace prior to the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London, England.

Prince George attends the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England.

Prince George gives a thumbs up as he attends the The Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England.

Isn't he completely adorable? Here's wishing Prince George a very Happy Birthday!

