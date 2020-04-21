PHOTOS: Chris Evans leaves fans' hearts melting with joy by documenting a funny moment with his pet dog Dodger

Chris Evans took to his Twitter page to share adorable photos with his quarantine partner, which is his pet dog Dodger but it's the caption that left fans' hearts melting with joy. Check out Chris and Dodger's photos below.

Chris Evans is taken! No, we're absolutely kidding but the Avengers: Endgame star surely has a special someone as his quarantine partner. Who are we talking about, you ask? Well, it's none other than his adorable pet dog Dodger, who has warmed his way into Chris' hearts as well as the actor's millions of fans as they can't get enough of how cute the mixed-breed boxer really is! Given how all of us are practicing quarantine mode, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Evans has got ample time to spend it with his buddy, who's been with the star for the past five years.

Taking to his Twitter page, to update his fans on what he has been up to during his quarantine period, the 38-year-old actor shared two lovely photos with Dodger that is sure to pull at your heartstrings. Cuddling up close, in one photo we see the two looking into the camera lens while in the second photo, we see the two lovingly look at each other! It's truly an adorable picture beyond belief and will make you love Captain America even more than you could ever imagine!

Check out Chris Evans' adorable photos with his pet dog Dodger below:

Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020

However, it was the caption by Chris, which was equal parts funny and equal parts relatable. "Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face," Evans jokingly tweeted.

We adore this pair and how!

ALSO READ: Knives Out star Chris Evans REVEALS he dated a co star in high school; DEETS INSIDE

Recently, in an interaction with USA Today, when asked for any advice to get through the quarantine period, Chris shared, "I would never subject anyone to advice that would come from me. There's nothing I can give you that's... You know what my advice would be? Adopt a dog! Everyone should go out and get a dog. If you don't have a dog in your life, especially during this time, you're missing out."

Furthermore, when quizzed if Dodger gives him comfort and solace, Evans revealed, "Oh, yeah, absolutely. He doesn't leave my side."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, which premieres on April 24, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×