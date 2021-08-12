PHOTOS: Chris Hemsworth thanks everyone for 38th birthday messages; Devours an 'awesome cake' made by his kids

Chris Hemsworth became a year older this week and continues to be the ever-loving family man! Taking to his Instagram page, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, who turned 38 on August 11, thanked everyone for their lovely birthday messages. "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family," Chris began his IG post caption.

"..and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all! Cheers," Hemsworth further quipped. Sharing photos of his birthday cake while being surrounded by his wonderful three kids - daughter India, 9, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7 - and wife Elsa Pataky, Chris' goofy expressions posing with the "awesome cake" was ultimate dad goals. The customised cake saw Hemsworth's figurine surfing in magical blue waters while colourful sprinkles galore cutely surrounded it.

Check out Chris Hemsworth's 38th birthday IG post below:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commented on Chris' post, "Happy Birthday, brotha." On the other hand, Hemsworth's Avengers: Infinity War co-star Pom Klementieff wrote, "Happy birthday!!!"

We adore this man and how!

Also wishing the birthday boy was fellow OG 6 Avenger, who shared a hilarious snap of Chris as Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame. "What if... we all wish @ChrisHemsworth a happy birthday today. Leave him a message at the beep *beeeep* "I love you, bro!" Wishing you a great birthday with the family and the kids," Mark's caption read in reference to Marvel's new Disney+ series, What If...?.

Meanwhile, head on to our ALSO READ link to check out Elsa Pataky's endearing birthday wish for her "favourite husband ever," while Chris Hemsworth's brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth royally troll him. Let's not forget Chris' beloved Thor: Love and Thunder director and close friend, Taika Waititi's witty wish.

