PHOTOS: From cinnamon buns to strawberries, mommy to be Gigi Hadid may have revealed her pregnancy cravings

Gigi Hadid is just a few weeks away from her due date and took to Instagram to share some lovely images from her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm along with some delicious food snaps which could be hinting at the 25-year-old supermodel's pregnancy cravings.

For most of us, 2020 is a tragic history lesson we'd like to erase from our minds but for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, it's going to a year to remember. The ex-couple who patched up their relationship towards the beginning of 2020 will soon be entering parenthood as they are set to welcome their first child in September. Moreover, if reports are to be believed then ZiGi is going to be blessed with a baby girl. As the 25-year-old supermodel is nearing her due date, Hadid has been updating Instagram with beautiful selfies and aesthetic posts much to the admiration of her 56.3 million followers.

Taking to IG recently, Gigi shared several gorgeous snaps from her quarantine period at mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm where even Malik spent some time along with Yolanda and Bella Hadid. Currently, the couple is back in New York but it seems as though the model is missing her time in Pennsylvania judging by the stunning images. Besides sharing pictures of the scenery surrounding their farmhouse, Hadid also posted some delicious food snaps ranging from cinnamon buns, strawberries, avocado rolls and arugula caprese salads. We wonder if these tasty food items were an array of Gigi's pregnancy cravings!

Check out Gigi Hadid's latest IG post below:

"Summer gratitude," Gigi rightfully captioned her post.

We can't wait for the first photos of baby ZiGi!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Pregnant Gigi Hadid shows off brunette hairdo weeks before welcoming her 1st child with Zayn Malik

Meanwhile, Gigi recently changed her hair colour from blonde to brunette while we first got to see her new hairstyle when she shared a PDA-filled selfie with Zayn on Instagram on August 1.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×