PHOTOS: Courteney Cox flaunts her bikini body as Lisa Kudrow wishes her gorgeous 'FRIEND' on 56th birthday

As Courteney Cox celebrated her 56th birthday on June 15, 2020, the hot mamma flaunted her bikini body in her Instagram post while her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow shared some adorable photos of the best friends to commemorate the special occasion.

Courteney Cox is the next FRIEND in 2020 to celebrate her birthday as the beautiful actress turned 56 years of age on June 15, 2020. That's right! With our umpteenth Friends binge-watching session, especially on quarantine mode, it's hard to decipher that the six castmates have all crossed 50 but continue to look evergreen, as evidenced by our recent birthday girl. Don't believe us? Then you'll have to take a quick peek at Courteney's magnificent Instagram page and you'll understand why.

As her birthday post, Cox shared a slow-mo video of herself, clad in a black bikini looking like a million bucks, diving into the pool with an enthusiastic zest for life. Somebody needs to tell the actress to stop looking so gorgeous because, hot damn! Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow took to her Instagram page to share the most adorable photos of the best friends cuddling together along with Courteney's cute dogs, which are of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed. What we especially loved about Lisa's Instagram post was the endearing caption attached to the photos which prove the pair's strong friendship.

Check out Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow's IG posts below:

Courteney's caption reads as, "Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf."

Lisa's caption reads as, "Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you," to which Courteney replied, "I love you loot!! So much xx"

In Chandler Bing's wise words, could their friendship be any closer?!

Meanwhile, the Friends cast are reportedly going to shoot for the reunion special towards the end of summer 2020.

