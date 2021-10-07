PHOTOS: Daniel Craig honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star; No Time to Die's Rami Malek attends

James Bond actor Daniel Craig received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, days ahead of his final outing as James Bond, No Time To Die's release in the US theatres. The film remains special for Craig as he bids adieu to the role of 007 agent after 15 years. Honouring Craig at the event was his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek.

Daniel Craig's star on the famed Hollywood Boulevard was placed next to that of the late Roger Moore, who played James Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985. In attendance for the prestigious ceremony along with Daniel Craig were producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with Rami Malek, who plays villain Safin in Craig's final outing, No Time to Die.

In his speech after being honoured with the Hollywood star, Daniel Craig said, "It's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood. Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man."

Check out photos from the event here:

Daniel essayed the role of the iconic British spy for 15 years over five films which include Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and his final one, No Time To Die. The actor has maintained that he will dearly miss this role as he spoke about the privilege of getting involved in the Bond franchise in his recent interview.

It has not yet been announced as to who will take over after Daniel Craig as James Bond but the producers have stated that the announcement won't happen till next year.

ALSO READ: Candidate Crush: 5 lesser known facts about Daniel Craig that every James Bond fan should know