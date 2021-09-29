PHOTOS: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris & more arrive at James Bond: No Time to Die world premiere

James Bond: No Time To Die's world premiere in London witnessed Hollywood A-listers walk the red carpet while greeting fans of the 007 agent. Daniel Craig, who takes on the role of Bond has also arrived, along with other cast members including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Naomie Harris.

As for Craig, No Time To Die shall be the actor's last movie as the mighty James Bond. He arrived at the red carpet event clad in a red suit, and greeted his fans and fellow cast members while holding an umbrella! The red carpet is also expected to witness royal family members Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, who shall arrive at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Cast members who have already arrived include Dame Judi Dench, who played M in Bond movie for 17 years, Ana De Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Rami Malek. Along with them, Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish, who composed and performed the film's title track have also greeted fans at the red carpet event. Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was one of the screenwriters for the movie arrived in a black jumpsuit and white coat.

Jason Momoa has also joined the red carpet with his children Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. While other guests are expected to join, the red carpet definitely feels like a stunning affair. James Bond: No Time To Die is scheduled to release on 30th September and this shall be Craig's fifth and final movie as the iconic character.

Here are some of the photos from the red carpet event:

