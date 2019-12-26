PHOTOS: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their family celebrated Christmas wearing matching PJs

Victoria Beckham enjoyed a fabulous Christmas with her family and she documented it all on her Instagram feed for the fans to see. The former Spice Girl singer celebrated the festival with her husband David Beckham and their kids -- Sons Brooklyn (20), Romeo (17) and Cruz (14) and daughter  Harper (8). Wishing her fans on Christmas, Victoria posted a picture of all four of her boys, dressed in matching white T-shirts with their names embroidered on top, with David’s reading Daddy. “Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!!” she captioned the picture. 

She later posted a Christmas themed picture, this time featuring her four kids, and wrote, “Merry Christmas!! Xxx Kisses from us all.” The family spent Christmas Eve creating toys and posing with Santa Clause at a Christmas-themed park Lapland, Britain. Next, the singer turned designer took part in some last-minute Christmas baking, decorating a gingerbread cookie with gumdrop buttons, the pictures of which she posted on her Insta stories. She even did a little victory after she completed decorating the cookie. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas!! Xxx Kisses from us all @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven

Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx

Happy Christmas Eve!!! Xxxx we love u @davidbeckham x

This Christmas was extra special for the Beckhams this year since Harper and Cruz were baptized for the first time ahead of the holiday. Their mother announced the news on Instagram and revealed that actress Eva Longoria and singer Marc Anthony were among those named as their godparents. ‘Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family So much to be grateful for x. With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x,” Victoria (45) wrote alongside the post.

