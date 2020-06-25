PHOTOS: Demi Lovato has the sweetest birthday wish for her 'jaw droppingly gorgeous' boyfriend Max Ehrich

From being locked down together to their numerous selfies, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are quite the newsmakers on Instagram. Check out the singer's birthday wish for her boyfriend.

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich have only been dating for a couple of months but they're definitely head over heels in love with each other. From being locked down together to their numerous selfies, the couple are quite the newsmakers on Instagram. On early Thursday, Demi took to social media to share some more love for Max as the actor celebrates his birthday today. Sharing a series of photos , Demi said her 'Baaybee' has been a positive beam of light and always makes her feel loved and accepted.

Demi wrote, "BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a f*** if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man."

Take a look at Demi and Max's adorable photos shared by the singer below:

