PHOTOS: Denise Richards is steadily recovering after emergency surgery for four hernias

Hollywood actor Denise Richards is on the road to recovery after undergoing emergency surgery to repair four different hernias. The news was shared by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband Aaron Phypers in an alarming Instagram post. Sharing a picture, Phypers assured fans and followers the actress is “getting stronger” with each passing day. Posting a series of pre and post-operation photos, Phypers revealed Richards was operated for four hernias and the procedure took 6 hours.

“To the most incredible woman my soulmate. I am always in awe of your Beauty perseverance, dedication in all you do. These photos were taken a couple of months ago from an emergency procedure femoral hernia not one but four! 6 hours waiting close by. Love you baby everyday getting stronger!” he wrote alongside the pictures. The post also included a photo showcasing the actress’ post operation scars. Shortly after her husband shared the picture, Richards reposted it on her Instagram and shared her own health update to her followers.

Thanking her husband for staying by her side through it all, the mother of three wrote, “My hubby posted this & I need to actually thank him for taking such great care of me. This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body.” The actress further revealed that the health issue had been bothering her for a while but she did not tell anybody about it, not even her husband.

“Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away. They did not and got a lot worse. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal. And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) ... gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves,” she concluded the caption.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.