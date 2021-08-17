PHOTOS: Dylan Sprouse SHARES adorable snaps from his Niagara Falls visit with girlfriend Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse is back on Instagram and how! The Sprouse twin has recently posted some romantic yet super silly pictures from his visit to Niagara Falls with girlfriend Barbara Palvin. Captioning the weekend getaway as the ‘Niagara Falls experience’, most of the pictures that he posted are Sprouse and Palvin being goofy with each other!

Sporting their casual looks, the Sprouse twin and his girlfriend Palvin seemed to have a good time with each other. Their selfies also included Palvin posing with silly facial expressions which Sprouse seemed to have captured perfectly. Fans are especially elated about Sprouse returning back to Instagram after a long time. The last time the actor had posted was in 2016. He also took to posting some stories with his girlfriend among which, one also has a cameo of Vin Diesel!

Check out the pictures from Dylan’s post:

Sprouse, 29, and Palvin, 27 had also recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. According to ET Canada, the supermodel had previously opened up about the time she met her boyfriend. Speaking to W Magazine, via ET Canada, she said that Sprouse was the one who initiated a conversation with her by texting her first. Referring to it as sliding in her DMs, she told the magazine that he asked her to hang out with him if she was in New York for long. Sprouse had revealed, via the same interview, that Palvin did not message him for six months. Jokingly, he revealed that the supermodel had followed him before! “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months,” Sprouse said.

ALSO READ: Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is fine post split with GF Lili Reinhart & is quarantining with KJ Apa