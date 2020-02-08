PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn head to his favourite Indian restaurant in London for pre birthday dinner

Amidst his hiatus from music, Ed Sheeran was spotted on a rare date night with his wife Cherry Seaborn as they had a pre-birthday celebration for the singer in his favourite Indian restaurant in London. Check out their photos below.

Ever since Christmas Eve, Ed Sheeran has been taking a much-needed break as the singer himself said that he has been working non-stop since 2017. "I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing," Ed had penned in a lengthy Instagram note to his fans.

Amidst the hiatus from music, Sheeran was spotted on a rare date night with his darling wife Cherry Seaborn. For the unversed, the Put It All On Me singer and Cherry were childhood friends, who started dating in July 2015, got engaged in January 2018 and were married in January 2019. As Ed will celebrate his 29th birthday on February 17, 2020, the couple decided to have a pre-birthday celebration at the singer's favourite Indian restaurant Gymkhana in Mayfair, London.

Sheeran donned a black hoodie with jeans, black shoes and a navy blue snapback. On the other hand, Seaborn looked pretty in a black sweater with matching pants and a pair of biker boots. Ed's close friend James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley also joined the pre-birthday celebrations.

Check out Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's photos below:

"I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love x," Ed had signed off in his pre-hiatus Instagram post. For now, we have his wonderful songs to listen to!

