PHOTOS: Ed Westwick and girlfriend Amy Jackson go red carpet official at National Film Awards 2022

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are the new couple in town and while the duo made their relationship Instagram official last month, recently, the couple stepped out for an awards night together and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 National Film Awards in London. Ed and Amy arrived in style for this glamorous date night.

At the event, Amy Jackson was seen wearing a gorgeous black dress that featured lace detailing. As for the Gossip Girl star, the actor was seen wearing a classic black tuxedo for the event. As the couple posed together, they also shared a sweet moment where the duo locked their eyes on one another and were all smiles as they flaunted their new romance on the red carpet.

Check out the couple's photos here:

Amy and Ed first sparked dating rumours in December last year. The couple reportedly met at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. The duo seemingly confirmed their romance rumours after they featured in a cosy snap posted by Jackson on her Instagram. Recently, the duo also got together for Westwick's birthday celebrations. Amy was seen celebrating Ed's birthday with his family in photos shared by the actor in his Instagram stories.

As for their previous relationships, Ed was in a relationship with model and influencer Tamara Francesconi for two years and split from her in September last year. Jackson, on the other hand, split from fiance George Panayiotou last year. The former couple shares a two-year-old son, Andreas Panayiotou.

