PHOTOS: Emma Watson, Jacob Elordi and more arrive in style at pre-BAFTAs party

Ahead of the British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Film Awards which will be held on March 13, 2022 , several celebrities were spotted attending the Charles Finch X Chanel BAFTAs dinner. The star-studded evening saw the likes of Emma Watson, Sebastian Stan among others in attendance. The party was held at the Hertford Street Club in London.

From West Side Story's Ariana DeBose to CODA stars Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur several nominees were among the attendees at the party. It was also a delight to see Emma Watson who was recently in the headlines following the release of the Harry Potter reunion special. For the event, Watson was seen sporting a black outfit that consisted of mesh leggings.

Check out photos from the pre-BAFTAs party here:

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi also attended the pre-BAFTAs dinner in a dapper look. The upcoming Awards will be hosted by Rebel Wilson this year. Among the top nominees at the British Film Awards, this year is Timothee Chalament starter Dune with as many as 11 nominations. Second to Dune is Benedict Cumberbatch's western drama The Power of the Dog with eight major nominations including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film among others.

Other major film nominees for the big night include Belfast, Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story. The BAFTAs 2022 like every year will be held at the Royal Albert Hall. Reports have suggested that Prince William who is the BAFTA president, will be missing the ceremony for the second year.

