PHOTOS: Emma Watson, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh and more turn heads at BAFTA 2022 red carpet

On March 13, numerous stars graced the glittering red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2022. The ceremony took place after a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic which pushed the event into the infamous virtual mode in 2021. Back with a bang, the function adorned celebrities, beloved by the public, on its red carpet.

From the Harry Potter franchise rising star Emma Watson to the Mexican-American goddess Salma Hayek, all stars came fully glammed to the event. Watson donned a stunning black and white dress with a backless halter neck as the top accompanied by her long tule mermaid tail skirt at the bottom. The Little Women actress embellished her look with huge silver chandelier earrings and black statement heels. Another beauty on the carpet was Florence Pugh who showed in a dapper little black dress that had a humongous pink bow hanging on her back all through to the ground.

Check out the splendid red carpet looks below:

However, Pugh's bow was not the only funky addition to her ensemble, the Midsommer actress had her extra short hair gelled back and glamoured up with jewels on her partition along with a septum ring and matching silver jewellery to top it all off. Hayek, on the other hand, channelled her inner goth elegance on the BAFTA 2022 red carpet with her deep purple velvet gown. Her long sleeves and plunging neckline complemented each other to perfection. As for hair and makeup, the House of Gucci actress kept it simple with a high bun, smoky eyes and a natural lip. The show-stopping element of her dress was no doubt her thigh-high slit that gave a sneak peek at the black lace detail of the gown.

