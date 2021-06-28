PHOTOS: Freida Pinto announces her first pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran: Coming this Fall

Freida Pinto along with Cory Trance announced that they are set to be parents.

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto announced on Monday that she is set to welcome her first child with fiance Cory Tran. Freida made the announcement through her Instagram handle and shared pictures standing alongside Cory with a baby bump. Freida and Cory got engaged after a long-term relationship in 2019 November. While sharing the pictures, Freida wrote the caption, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!” accompanied by a heart emoji. Several celebrities commented on the picture to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their first baby. Film critic Rajeev Masand wrote, “Congratulation” and dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

Freida Pinto, announcing her engagement on Cory’s birthday in 2019, wrote on Instagram, “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!”

Freida Pinto shot to fame with the 2008 Oscar-winning drama ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ directed by Danny Boyle, in which she was paired opposite Dev Patel. Freida was last seen in Ron Howard’s directorial ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ playing the character of Usha Vance. The film was led by Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Some of her upcoming projects include ‘Needle in a Timestack’ and ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’.

