PHOTOS: Friends stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston lovingly wish former's daughter Coco on 17th birthday

Courteney Cox wished her "strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise" Coco Arquette on her 17th birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Courteney Cox gave off proud mom vibes in her recent Instagram post as she wished her darling daughter Coco Arquette, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, on her 17th birthday, i.e. June 13. If you've been keeping up with the Friends star's hip IG page, you're well aware of the goofy, loveable and tight-knit bond shared between the mother-daughter duo.

"Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much," the 56-year-old actress lovingly wrote as her birthday wish caption for Coco while sharing several throwback and recent snaps featuring the gorgeous star kid. Our personal favourite is of a toddler Coco, bundled up in winter wear, hugging Courtney with the cutest smiles on their faces. Also posted was a hilarious TikTok style video of the birthday girl making some quirky expressions while being peppered with endearing kisses from her doting mom (and vice versa!). Jimmy Fallon's famous 'Ew!' was also recreated by Coco masterfully.

Not far behind was Courteney's reel and real-life best friend and Coco's godmother Jennifer Aniston, who shared a candid throwback photo of herself and Coco sharing a warm embrace in her Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you," Jennifer wrote as her heartfelt caption. Aniston also reposted the cuddly throwback snap of herself with Cox and Coco, which was earlier posted on IG by Courteney on Jennifer's 52nd birthday, i.e. February 11.

Check out Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston's heartwarming 17th birthday wishes for the former's daughter Coco Arquette on Instagram below:

Could we be any more in love with Friends cast's IRL bond?!

Belated Happy Birthday, Coco Arquette!

