PHOTOS: Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington looks dapper at a fashion show in Paris while Rose Leslie is MIA

Kit Harington takes a break from The Eternals filming to attend a fashion show in Paris. His fashion show attendance came hours after he was spotted with his wife Rose Leslie in the French capital.

Kit Harington has given his Night's Watch duties a break and jetted to Paris to attend a fashion show this week. The Game of Thrones alum made his way into the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on Tuesday, February 26, and reminded us all the reasons we fell in love with him in the first place. The actor, who is currently associated with The Eternals, was seen seated in the crowd with several other A-list celebrities.

The GoT star was seen rubbing shoulders with No Time To Die villain Rami Malek and model aka Justin Bieber's gorgeous wife Hailey Bieber. The trio, although not seated together, took over the front seat of the fashion show. Other stars spotted at the event included Lily Collins, Zoe and Lenny Kravitz, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Ana de Armas.

Harington chose to dress in an all-black ensemble for the fashion event. While we couldn't get enough of Harington, we wonder where Rose Leslie was. A few hours before the Marvel actor was seen at the event, paparazzi caught Harington and his gorgeous wife step out of their hotel in the French capital.

Photos from their outing revealed Harington and Leslie were cozied up in jackets. Leslie sported a long green coat with orange detailing while Harington chose a pair of dark jeans and a black jumper to protect himself from the cold.

On the work front, Harington has been busy with the filming of The Eternals. The actor reunited with on-screen brother aka Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

