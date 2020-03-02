PHOTOS: Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams kisses tomboy Arya Stark goodbye in a chic blazer

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. The actress turned heads in a chic pastel colour blazer.

Arya Stark might be wandering the west of Westeros but Maisie Williams was spotted taking over the streets of Paris over the weekend. The Game of Thrones alum kissed the HBO show goodbye last summer as the makers did a curtain call on the series. While the actress awaits the release of her first project since GoT aka New Mutants, she is busy making heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress took a flight to the French capital with her beau Reuben Selby and made a memorable appearance over the weekend.

The GoT star stepped out to attend Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. Maisie donned a white, cream and blue checked blazer along with a pair of matching trousers from the fashion designer's collection. She completed her look with a blue and white striped tie. The actress flaunted a blue eye make up that helped her stand out at the event.

Reuben twinned with the star. He wore a multi-coloured coat along with matching tie and trousers. Like Maisie, Reuben also sported blue eye makeup and bowled us over. As per a WWD report, Maisie intended wanted to dye his hair blue to complete his look. "We wanted to dye his hair blue, but we couldn’t find any bleach because all the shops were shut," she said.

On the work front, Maisie will star in New Mutants. The movie has been in the pipeline for a long time now. Two trailers have been released and X-Men fans are hoping the movie finds its way to the theatres soon. The movie is scheduled to release on April 3.

