PHOTOS: Gigi and Bella Hadid bring glamour and sisterly love to the red carpet at Prince's Trust Gala

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid recently made a rare joint red carpet appearance as the duo turned up looking their best at the Prince's Trust Gala in New York. The Hadid sisters showcased their opposite styles as they wore strikingly different outfits for the event. While Gigi embraced a bright look in pink, Bella was seen sporting an all-black look.

Days after celebrating her 27th birthday, Gigi was seen attending the event wearing a bright pink off-the-shoulder Valentino dress. She also wore matching tights and platform heels to complete the look. Opposite to Gigi's bright pink, Bella chose to go for a more gothic look as she wore a black strapless gown with matching gloves. Not only did the sisters look stunning in their appearance, at one point the siblings also sweetly held hands while posing at the event.

Check out Gigi and Bella Hadid's photos here:

The Prince's Trust was established by Prince Charles to benefit the lives of young people in the UK. As reported by E!, the 2022 gala was held to celebrate those who have been impacted by the global efforts of the trust. Apart from the Hadid sisters, other celebrities who were also in attendance included Lionel Richie.

Gigi recently stepped out in another glamorous look for her 27th birthday bash a few days ago. The party saw in attendance her close friends including Blake Lively, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Emily Ratajkowski, and also her mother Yolanda Hadid among others. Bella Hadid was also spotted at the party with her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

