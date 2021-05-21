PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid adorably twins with daughter Khai; Shares a cosy snap with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shares new photos with baby Khai and Zayn Malik in her birthday month post.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the internet's favourite couples. The duo are extremely private about their relationship and rarely indulge in social media PDA. Although, ever since the birth of their daughter Khai, fans seem to be always waiting to get a glimpse of their rare pictures of spending time with the baby. Gigi has been active on social media and often gives us a glimpse into her motherhood journey through it. Ina recent post dedicated to her birthday month, Hadid shared a series of pictures including one with Zayn and baby Khai.

Calling her camera roll drop on Instagram as a Taurus photo dump, Gigi shared an adorable picture with Khai where the duo is seen twinning in an outfit with a similar print. In another picture, Gigi also gave us a glimpse of Malik who is seen getting cosy with her in a blurry picture.

Among other pictures of the post include, a picture from her birthday celebration. Hadid celebrates her birthday on April 26 and it seems the model had a rather fun celebration for the same recently. The photos show Hadid's birthday cake that was designed as a cube of cheese and also the adorable decor that was done for her party.

Check out Gigi Hadid's post here:

Hadid and Malik welcomed Khai in September last year and have been extremely private when it comes to revealing their little one's face. Hadid is often seen posing with the little one with only the back of her head visible. Gigi and Zayn's daughter recently completed eight months and is soon expected to have a big bash this September as she turns 1.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid share powerful posts to speak out in support of Palestine

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×