PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are nothing short of winter chic; Take baby ZiGi for a stroll in New York

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid headed for a stroll in New York along with baby ZiGi in tow and the fashionable sisters were indeed all ready for the winter with their chic attires. Check out their photos below.

Gigi Hadid had been keeping it lowkey for the past few weeks, ever since she gave birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, a baby girl. Besides sharing a few glimpses of baby ZiGi on Instagram, the new parents have shielded their daughter's face from the public eye and haven't revealed her chosen name yet. Also, as debunked by TMZ, Taylor Swift's Evermore song Dorothea didn't actually reveal baby ZiGi's name which one tried to decode on Twitter.

Nonetheless, it has been back to work for the new momma but her baby girl is still a top priority. Gigi was recently spotted by the paparazzi going on a stroll in New York with baby ZiGi covered safe and warm inside a white pram. Joining the mother-daughter duo was Bella Hadid and as expected, the sisters had their winter fashion game on point. Gigi was all bundled up in an oversized black coat which was paired with a denim shirt, a black newsboy cap, black leather combat boots, tinted round sunglasses and a black face mask. While initially leaving her blond locks open, the 25-year-old supermodel eventually tied her curls in a ponytail.

On the other hand, Bella kept it cosy in a black leather trench coat with a matching oversized knit scarf, a beanie, leather boots and sunglasses similar to her sister. The 24-year-old supermodel used her scarf as a make-believe face mask.

Check out Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and baby ZiGi's New York winter stroll photos below:

We're loving that the Hadid family will never run our style, no matter what season!

Credits :Getty Images

