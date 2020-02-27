PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid ooze the Bond girl vibes at an exhibition in Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid turned heads as they attended Harper's Bazaar exhibition at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs. The Hadid sisters were attending the event as part of the Paris Fashion Week.

It was a fashionable night in the French capital on Wednesday, February 26, as the Hadid sisters stepped out to appear at an exhibition. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, who have been turning heads as they walk the ramp for several international designers, were seen attending Harper's Bazaar exhibition at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs during Paris Fashion Week. The gorgeous models slipped into stunning outfits and turned heads as they joined Dita Von Teese and Gwyneth Paltrow at the event.

Zayn Malik's lady love left everyone talking as she made her way into the event wearing an embroidered white coat that she doubled up into a chic ensemble. She stepped on a pair of monochrome heels to add the glamour to her look. But you cannot help but take notice of Gigi's eye makeup. The supermodel sported a white line above her eyelids to draw attention to her flawless face. She accessorised her look with a pendant necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Bella looked like she walked out of a Bond movie. The 23-year-old animal print maxi dress with padded shoulders and a cinched-in waist. She completed her look with the help of pointed black boots and a handbag. Photos from the event show the Hadid sisters bonding while cameras flashes went all out to capture their alluring beauty. Check out the photos below:

